Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY
TO 7 PM MST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures between
104 and 114 possible.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Upper Santa Cruz River Valley, Altar Valley, and Upper
Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Sunday evening. Saturday
and Sunday look to be the hottest days.

* IMPACTS...High to Very High Heat Risk will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses, including
heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

A man convicted of killing an 8-year-old girl nearly 38 years ago was executed in Arizona

Frank Atwood, an Arizona inmate convicted of killing an 8-year-old girl nearly 38 years ago, was executed by lethal injection on June 8, the state's attorney general announced in a news release.

 Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry/AP

An Arizona inmate convicted of killing an 8-year-old girl nearly 38 years ago was executed by lethal injection Wednesday morning, the state's attorney general announced in a news release.

Frank Atwood's execution took place at the Arizona State Prison Complex just after 10:15 a.m. local time, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said.

Atwood was sentenced to death nearly 35 years ago and had exhausted all his appeal options, the attorney general said.

"To an innocent child whose life was brutally taken and a family that has had to endure decades of suffering, Arizonans will never forget," Brnovich said in a statement.

Atwood was convicted in the September 17, 1984 death of Vicki Lynne Hoskinson. Vicki was riding her bike home when Atwood kidnapped and killed her and left her body in a desert, the attorney general said. A hiker found the child's remains roughly seven months later, according to the news release.

Prior to Vicki's killing, Atwood had already been convicted of "lewd and lascivious acts and kidnapping" involving two young children in California, the attorney general said.

Federal courts denied Atwood's motions to halt the execution, in which he claimed the procedure would violate his constitutional rights and would cause a substantial risk of pain because of a degenerative spinal disease he suffered from. In response to that concern, state officials agreed to make accommodations in their execution protocol by providing a device that would help "avoid any unnecessary pain due to his condition," according to court documents.

A district court dismissed those claims and on Tuesday, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld that decision.

The United States Supreme Court on Wednesday also denied Atwood's ask to halt his execution.

Atwood was the second person executed in Arizona since the botched lethal injection execution of Joseph Wood in 2014 that sparked a stateside hold in executions for more than seven years. Wood, who was also executed by lethal injection, gasped for air and struggled to breathe for most of the nearly two hours it took him to die, his attorney had said at the time.

The governor directed the corrections department to review the process and an independent report released in 2014 found the state's corrections department followed protocol in Wood's execution.

Approximately 111 inmates remain on death row in the state, according to the news release.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Tierney Sneed contributed to this report.

