A former professor is charged with murder after the death of a University of West Georgia freshman

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 415 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Water over
roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 110 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Up to
1.5 inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Santa Rosa, Pisinemo, Covered Wells, San Simon, Palo Verde
Stand, Ak Chin, Cababi, Sil Nakya, San Luis - Sells District,
Mountain Village, San Luis, Rincon, Santa Rosa School and San
Simon West.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM MST
FOR EAST CENTRAL PIMA AND NORTH CENTRAL SANTA CRUZ COUNTIES...

At 334 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Tubac, moving
northwest at 15 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect
considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to
mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include...
Green Valley, Amado and Arivaca Junction.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading
killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to
be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&


THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Pima
County through 430 PM MST...

At 345 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
East Sahuarita, or near Sahuarita, moving northwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Sahuarita, Green Valley, East Sahuarita and Summit.

This includes Interstate 19 between mile markers 41 and 53.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

A former professor is charged with murder after the death of a University of West Georgia freshman

  • Updated
  • 0
Police say Richard Sigman is charged with murder after the death of 18-year-old Anna Jones.

 Carrollton Police Department

The University of West Georgia is grieving the death of an 18-year-old freshman and grappling with the notion that a former professor is charged in her death.

Richard Sigman, 47, has been arrested and charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime for his involvement in the death of Anna Jones, the Carrollton Police Department said.

Jones was fatally shot in a parking garage early Saturday morning.

Sigman got into a verbal altercation with another man at an Italian restaurant in Carrollton, according to police. The other man told security that Sigman threatened to shoot him, police said. Security at the restaurant saw Sigman had a weapon and told him to leave. Sigman then left and walked to the parking deck.

"The investigation then indicates Sigman walked into the parking deck and began shooting into a parked vehicle striking the victim. Friends immediately drove her to the hospital where she was pronounced deceased," Carrollton police wrote on Facebook.

"This case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carrollton Police Department."

Carroll County Jail's online records listed Sigman as "currently booked" as of midday Sunday. No bond amount was listed. It was not clear whether Sigman had legal representation.

The president of the University of West Georgia issued a statement Saturday. "The University of West Georgia has learned of the loss of one of its students, Anna Jones, who passed away following an off-campus incident earlier today," President Dr. Brendan Kelly said.

"UWG has terminated the employment of Richard Sigman and continues to work with the city of Carrollton Police Department, which leads this ongoing investigation. On behalf of the university, we wish to convey our deepest condolences to Anna's family and many friends," Kelly said.

Jones was a recent graduate of Mount Zion High School in Carrollton, which posted a tribute to the slain university freshman on Facebook.

"It is with great sadness that we write to inform you of the passing of Anna Jones, a recent Class of 2022 graduate of MZHS," the high school posted. "Anna loved this school and this community, and she will be missed dearly by many. Please keep her family and friends in your thoughts and prayers as they go through this difficult time."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.