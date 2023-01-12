5-year-old homicide remained unsolved

TUCSON (KVOA) - It's been nearly five years since two men were brutally murdered on Tucson's southwest side.
The family is devastated and wants answers.
Detectives are looking to the public to help solve them, and bring justice to the family.
"We have followed up on every lead that we've had throughout the years," commented Detective Hector Palomino.
He was the case detective on February 22, 2018, and remains on the case in the Homicide Cold Case Unit.
He shared with News 4 Tucson never before seen photos.
"These are photographs of the scene where the homicide occurred. Like I said, we believe it was a stash house or a house used to store and distribute drugs."
He also showed News 4 Tucson surveillance video of three men who were with one of the victims, Carlos Mendoza the night before the murders.
News 4 Tucson released descriptions of the men shortly after the murders five years ago.
Cassandra Gomez's brother, Javier, was a victim, and so was her partner, Carlos Mendoza.
"This is a black dark web that is around me and I have nothing to do it with. All I want is justice."
She claims the black dark web involved family members who know who is responsible and why, but won't speak up.
The detective said, "Miss Gomez has called several times and provided a lot of information and we have followed up on it.
To include, recordings, emails and pictures of people and family members Gomez says are involved.
The detective replied, "We've interviewed them, we have followed up on that and we've also come up to a dead end."
Detective Palomino believes three men could hold the key to crack this case.
"Hope to identify them and eventually interview them and see what information they can provide," said Detective Palomino.
If you have information call 88-CRIME or 9-1-1.
No arrests have been made.
The people who killed Javier Chacon Gomez and Carlos Mendoza are still out there.