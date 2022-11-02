4th Ave neighborhood questioning safety after shooting

TUCSON (KVOA) — People living downtown are questioning the safety of their neighborhood after a street fight turned into a shooting
Two men are now in custody, the victim is in the hospital.
A fight broke out near 4th Ave and 9th St. right outside the Coronado Hotel.
It happened around 1:15 a.m. after people were leaving the bars.
Police say they rushed to the intersection which is usually busy with night-life.
TPD Public Information Officer, Sergeant Richard Gradilla said, “They received reports of a fight that also involved a shooting. Officers did locate an adult male with gunshot trauma who was taken to a local hospital”.
22-year-old Jesus Riveria is connected to the shooting along with 18-year-old Donald Wilikins.
A neighbor told police she saw one suspect pick up the gun and run away from the scene. Police began searching for the suspect.
“One of the suspects was caught near the scene, and the second suspect was located by the the Dairy Queen on 4th Ave and 6th St.,” said Sergeant Gradillas.
Both men spent the night in the Pima County Jail. They are now facing several charges including felonies.
Although both men were caught, one neighbor believes shootings and fights are the norm downtown.
Resident David Ramos said “Crime drugs, sketchy people, I've moved here from New Mexico and I've only been here for about two months, and I've seen more crime here than I have in California”.
There have been a few recent incidents downtown, the Fourth Avenue Merchants Association is striving to make the district safe and family friendly.
COO Casey Anderson said in a statement, "We strive to make the district safe and family friendly. We are aware of the incident that took place last evening that TPD is investigating. We do know that the incident did stem from a local establishment in the area in the early morning hours. It was an isolated occurrence. We feel that the district and avenue are a safe place to visit."
The investigation is still ongoing.
In the meantime, Tucson Police tell us that the victim is expected to survive.