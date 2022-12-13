 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
9 AM MST WEDNESDAY...
...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT WEDNESDAY
NIGHT TO 9 AM MST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected in some
outlying locations. These temperatures will persist from 4-13
hours.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM MST Wednesday, then again
Wednesday night.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Stolen ‘Toys for Tots’ donation box returned to Arizona neighborhood

  • Updated
  • 0

    GILBERT, Arizona (KTVK, KPHO) -- It’s a good ending for a Gilbert homeowner who saw a truck load up his “Toys for Tots” donation box and drive away with it.

According to Gilbert police officers, Chris Ward’s donation box wasn’t really stolen but was taken because of a misunderstanding. The person who drove away with the box told police he picks up bulk trash in his neighborhood and doesn’t speak English. He said he thought the box was trash and didn’t realize he’d taken anything important.

Ward confirmed with Arizona’s Family Monday afternoon that the donation box has been returned to his house. So, it turns out there are no grinches in the Gilbert neighborhood after all! More than $300 worth of donations will be able to be given back to underprivileged children with the box’s return.

