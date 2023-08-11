Fentanyl seizures in Pima County Jail on rise

TUCSON (KVOA) — Fentanyl seizures in Pima County Jail are on the rise.
News 4 Tucson was inside the area where new arrestees come through, and it's here where corrections officers have seized fentanyl.
An EMT is the first layer of security when new arrestees are brought into the Pima County Jail.
Corrections Officer Barrera, along with other corrections officers are on the front line of making sure contraband doesn't get through.
"The first thing that we do, we walk him through the metal scanner," Corrections Officer Barrera said. "We do a pat search right here to make sure nothing is hiding."
On July 18, 39-year-old Andrea Mendoza caused the booking area on high alert, shutting it down for two hours.
She had xylazine and fentanyl on her, that was discovered during her search.
There are six layers of security all inmates go through before they make it into the housing units. It was during one of those layers that 37-year-old Ronald Daniel Foxall was caught with nearly 50 fentanyl pills in a plastic tube concealed in his anal cavity.
Officers said he tried to fake an illness to avoid getting searched.
"This bottle was up so high that he couldn't take it off and he had to go to the hospital to get it removed," Barrera said.
Corrections Officer Barrera found fentanyl also in another inmates anal cavity thanks to the body scanner.
All this in an effort to protect staff in the facility, such as Nancy Perez, a registered nurse.
"I go into my office, I see them one-on-one. What if they have something on them, you know, you've heard about the recent exposure to the fentanyl powder, that's really scary," Perez said.
Since January, there have been at least three fentanyl seizures of at least 100 pills trying to make it into the facility.
Lt. Mark Hamilton, who works at the jail, is a 28-year veteran.
"it's alarming to me that people are willing to do anything to smuggle drugs into here to keep that high. It's creating dangers for my staff," he said.
Drugs in the jail is even alarming for former inmates, like Jesus Hernandez. Illegal drugs impacted his family too.
"I take that personally because you know what my sister is involved in that. I've been in there and I just got out. And I'm going to bail bonds, but that they should be held accountable and prosecuted to he fullest. That's my opinion," he said.
Officials say after all this equipment some fentanyl makes it in, but they are doing their best to keep it out.