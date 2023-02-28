Dictionary.com's new additions include 'hellscape,' 'rage farming' and 'petfluencer'

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT MST WEDNESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal County. * WHEN...From 2 PM Wednesday to midnight MST Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&