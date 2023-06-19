Community reacts after adult bear kills man near Prescott

TUCSON (KVOA) — On Friday, a man was killed by an black bear near the home he was constructing in the Groom Creek area south of Prescott.
66 year old Steven Jackson, was at his property when the bear attacked him. Neighbors reportedly tried to scare the bear away and stop the attack but were unsuccessful. Neighbors tried to help and stop the bear but it wasn't enough.
A neighbor shot and killed the bear where Jackson was being attacked. Officers from the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office and the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) who took the 911 calls found Jackson dead when they arrived.
Officials said the bear was a large adult male black bear. Black bears are the only bear species found in Arizona. The carcass will be examined and tested for disease by the department’s veterinarian and wildlife health specialist, Dr. Anne Justice-Allen.
“Our hearts go out to Mr. Jackson’s family over today’s tragic incident,” said Todd Geiler of Prescott, a member of the Arizona Game and Fish Commission. “This was an especially aggressive, unprovoked attack that reminds us that wildlife can be unpredictable. On behalf of the Arizona Game and Fish Commission, and the entire staff of the Arizona Game and Fish Department, we offer our sincere condolences during this difficult time.”
There have been 15 bear attacks on people in the state since 1990. This is the second fatal bear attack in Arizona since then, which is as far back as the department’s database tracks. The first fatality occurred in 2011 in Pinetop.
The incident remains under investigation.
Bear sightings in areas with human activity should be reported to AZGFD’s 24/7 dispatch center at 623-236-7201. In an emergency, call 911.