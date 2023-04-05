Attorney General bans TikTok across the agency's office

TUCSON, Ariz (KVOA) - The Arizona Attorney General’s Office (AAGO) has officially banned the usage of TikTok across all computers, mobile phones, and tablets owned by the AAGO.
The announcement was made today by Attorney General Kris Mayes, citing the app’s potential security risks concerning its parent company, ByteDance. The Chinese company has been criticized by U.S. officials for their app’s data collection practices along with its potential to be used as a tool for espionage by foreign governments.
“Data security is paramount, especially for government agencies that handle sensitive information,” said Attorney General Mayes. “We cannot risk the potential exposure of our data to foreign entities. Banning TikTok on state-owned devices is a necessary measure to protect our operations, and I urge other state agencies to take the same proactive steps to safeguard their data.”
Attorney General Mayes also added that she was not reassured by recent testimony given by the CEO of TikTok to a Congressional panel. “Given the inability of TikTok’s CEO to definitely state that the Chinese government cannot access data collected from U.S. users, I remain unconvinced that the app’s security risks have been adequately addressed,” said Attorney General Mayes
The ban does not apply to privately-owned devices used by AAGO employees