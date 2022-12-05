Tripledemic on the rise in Southern Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) — With the tripledemic surging in Southern Arizona, public libraries are offering free COVID test kits.
Pima County has more than 2,000 COVID cases, Pinal County has 770 cases, and Cochise County has 225 cases.
Tucson Public Libraries are giving out free COVID test kits with no requirements. They also allow people to take as many COVID tests as they want.
Health experts say that RSV, COVID, and flu cases are all spiking.
“We tend to gather together and a lot of families come together and even though some not feeling very well they will still be in the house. We have to be cautious these days and hopefully again thats the case, test and get vaccinated," said Felipe Garcia, President and CEO of Visit Tucson.
Since September, the libraries have given away more than 52,000.
