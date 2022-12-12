The Wall Street Journal names Emma Tucker its next editor, marking first woman to head the newspaper

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Freezing and sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28
degrees possible.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation and Tucson Metro Area.

* WHEN...Freeze Watch for both Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...After a brief break in the showers, another batch of rain
and snow can be expected tonight. Total snow accumulations of
up to three inches in valleys above 4000 feet, with higher
amounts above 5000 feet and in the mountains.

* WHERE...Southeast Arizona above 4000 feet.

* WHEN...Through 5 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Freezing and sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28
degrees possible.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation and Tucson Metro Area.

* WHEN...Freeze Watch for both Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

The Wall Street Journal names Emma Tucker its next editor, marking first woman to head the newspaper

  • 0
The Wall Street Journal names Emma Tucker its next editor, marking first woman to head the newspaper

The Wall Street Journal on Monday named Emma Tucker as its next editor-in-chief, marking the first time the Rupert Murdoch-owned financial broadsheet will be headed by a woman.

 News UK

The Wall Street Journal on Monday named Emma Tucker as its next editor-in-chief, marking the first time the Rupert Murdoch-owned financial broadsheet will be headed by a woman.

Tucker, who currently serves as the editor of The Sunday Times, another Murdoch-owned newspaper, will succeed current Journal editor Matt Murray at the beginning of February.

Robert Thomson, chief executive of The Journal's parent company, News Corp, described Tucker as a "brilliant, inspiring editor, with digital nous and the highest standards of integrity."

"Her global vision and experience will be particularly important at a time of immense international opportunity for The Wall Street Journal," Thomson said. "Emma has a deep background in business reporting and a thoroughly deserved reputation for the pursuit of principle, and she will never knowingly be beaten to a scoop."

Murray, who has been The Journal's top editor since summer 2018, will help Tucker with the transition until March and then begin a new senior role at News Corp, the company said.

"I look forward to Matt's sagacious and shrewd counsel as he takes on a significant advisory role at News Corp," Thomson said.

Semafor first reported in November that Murdoch planned to replace Murray with Tucker.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you