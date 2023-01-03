Plans underway to build Tucson casino on Pascua Yaqui land

TUCSON - Two weeks ago, Congress approved a land act sponsored by Tucson Congressman Raul Grijalva to build a casino on Pascua Yaqui land right near Grant Rd. and I-10.
Pascua Yaqui Chairman, Peter Yucupicio, tells News 4 Tucson the new casino will help foster a partnership between the City of Tucson and the tribe.
The goal is to break ground in the next 12 to 18 months.
"I think what it does is create a lot of jobs, between 500 and 600 jobs and you don't have to be tribal to work there," Chairman Yucupicio said.
Casino Del Sol CEO, Kim Van Amburg, called the endeavor a huge win for the tribe.
"It's a game changer for the tribe," Van Amburg said. "It means jobs in the area, not just for tribal members but for other Tucsonans who would like to have a job close to Central Tucson. "From an economic development and what that intersection looks like, I think it's going to be a beautiful improvement to that area and I think it's going to be something that Tucson can be proud of."