Pima County Sheriff Department increase's DUI patrols

TUCSON (KVOA) — Pima County Sheriff Department are increasing DUI patrols in Pima County.
Head of DUI Enforcement, Sergeant Clint Enderle, told News 4 Tucson earlier in the month that the department is saturating certain areas of Pima County looking for impaired drivers.
"You just can't not be out there driving if you have been drinking," says Sheriff Nanos.
Due to staffing shortages, police stopped doing traffic stop check points.
Instead, the department will do data studies and find the neighborhood with the most DUI's and send patrol to those neighborhoods.
“We do some data studies to show that we have a lot of DUI activity or motor vehicle accidents or whatever it may be in certain areas, and we get into those neighborhoods and those areas and saturate them with cops for several hours," said Nanos.
Deputies are also cracking down on people who drive under the influence of Marijuana.
One deputy tells News 4 Tucson that he has seen more people driving impaired by marijuana since it became legal.
“I'm going to rely on what I can smell. If I am walking up to a car, and I smell freshly burned marijuana, that is something that is going to gear my investigation a certain way. The smell in its of itself does not automatically mean that they are impaired it just means I need to rely on my training," said Deputy Poole.
Be careful on the roads and drive sober.