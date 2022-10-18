Pima County leader look to new plan to address homeless crisis

TUCSON - (KVOA) - We see it everyday across Pima County, a growing homeless crisis, with more and more people sleeping on our streets.
Now, county supervisors are taking steps to try and find a solution, but some leaders are more skeptical then others.
Officials estimate there are 1,200 homeless people living on the streets countywide. With that number continuing to grow, it's leading to more businesses being vandalized and increased drug use
Pima County Administrator Jan Lesher hopes the prospect of building temporary shelters at some vacant lots, and properties in the county can both get people off the street and keep businesses and neighborhoods safe.
"We need to make sure both sides of this equation are safe and are secure and this is not a case of if we build it, they will come," Lesher said.
The county is looking at a piece of land at 1010 Miracle Mile, a more than 30,000 square foot property that used to be Golden Pin Lanes, a favorite bowling alley on the Westside. Another possible location is the large vacant building located at 1801 S. Mission Rd. near the county jail.
"The temporary site, we can get up and running fairly quickly," Dan Ranieri, the President and CEO of La Frontera said. "It's going to be predominantly with tents. Like an army base, like an encampment that has all the needs that most of the people have on that site that's fairly safe, that's not going to infringe on any neighborhood."
Supervisor Adelita Grijalva does not support homeless encampments and pushed back on the proposal Tuesday.
"How do we compel people to stay in this temporary shelter or transition center,?" Grijalva asked her colleagues on the board Tuesday.
"My concern is this solution, that we're trying to create, what kind of problems does it create later on? There needs to be some action, I just don't know if creating a temporary shelter is going to solve that problem." Grijalva said.
Supervisors Sharon Bronson and Steve Christy take a different approach.
"I don't think there's an immediate solution but there is an ability to give the neighborhoods and the businesses some relief," Bronson said.
"The point we have to get across to our community and convey strongly is we are ready to take action and do something about it now," Christy said.
Lesher knows this path will not reach everyone.
"If people are living in a wash and they don't want to come inside, that's a different person then those that some of us are encountering and seeing who are doing fentanyl and engaging in illegal activity," she said.
"That's the group we're going to try and impact and change for their safety as well as the safety of the community."