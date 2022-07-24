Parents and 6-year-old girl killed in suspected triple homicide at Iowa state park

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA COUNTY... At 344 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing extremely heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations in the Pima Canyon is approaching 4 inches. Expect signfciant and dangerous flows on any washes in the warned area exiting the Santa Catalina Mountains. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes, Tortolita, Catalina State Park and Catalina Foothills. This includes the following Flash Flood Prone Locations... Overton Rd at Canada del Oro and E Wilds Rd at the Canada del Oro. This includes the following streams and drainages... Bird Canyon, Big Wash, Sabino Creek, Sutherland Wash, Canada del Oro, Santa Cruz River, Chalk Creek, Rillito River and Esperero Wash. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE