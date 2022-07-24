Parents and 6-year-old girl killed in suspected triple homicide at Iowa state park

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 715 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 407 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to a
number of thunderstorms moving across central and western
Pima county. This will cause small stream flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Ajo, Sells, Santa Rosa, Topawa, Pisinemo, Gu Vo, Hickiwan,
San Miguel, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Ali Chukson,
Covered Wells, Anegam, Ali Chugk, Gu Oidak, Vamori, San
Simon, Why, Charco 27, Palo Verde Stand and Ventana.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
West Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 645 PM MST.

* At 445 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain
have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways and streets.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Pia Oik and Papago Farms.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
North Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 730 PM MST.

* At 431 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain
have fallen since 315 pm. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to
begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Covered Wells.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING
FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA COUNTY...

At 344 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
thunderstorms producing extremely heavy rain across the warned area.
Between 1 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations in the
Pima Canyon is approaching 4 inches. Expect signfciant and dangerous
flows on any washes in the warned area exiting the Santa Catalina
Mountains. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible
in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes, Tortolita, Catalina
State Park and Catalina Foothills.

This includes the following Flash Flood Prone Locations...
Overton Rd at Canada del Oro and E Wilds Rd at the Canada del Oro.

This includes the following streams and drainages...
Bird Canyon, Big Wash, Sabino Creek, Sutherland Wash, Canada del
Oro, Santa Cruz River, Chalk Creek, Rillito River and Esperero
Wash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON FOR EAST CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY...

At 338 PM MST, Thunderstorms have mostly ended in the warned area,
but moderate showers continue. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have
fallen. The heaviest rain occurred in the Tucson Estates area.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.2 inches are possible in the
warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Tucson, Drexel Heights, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, Valencia
West, Tucson Estates, Saguaro National Park West and Ryan AirField.

This includes the following Flash Flood Prone Locations...
Mark Rd from Jeffery Rd to Los Reales Rd.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Central Arizona and Southeast Arizona,
including the following counties, in South Central Arizona, Pima
and Pinal. In Southeast Arizona, Cochise and Graham.

* WHEN...Until 700 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 355 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between
0.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Oracle, Mammoth, San Manuel, Campo Bonito, Redington,
Cascabel and Muleshoe Ranch Preserve.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Dust Storm Warning for...
Northwestern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 600 PM MST.

* At 503 PM MST, a dust channel was near Santa Rosa, or 35 miles
north of Sells, moving north at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in
excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Detected by National Weather Service meteorologists.

IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel.

Locations impacted include...
Cockleburr, North Komelik, Kohatk, Ventana and Jack Rabbit.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility
reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If
caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your
foot off the brake.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of
Graham and Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A wet period will continue through this coming work week.
Excessive rainfall and runoff problems will be of particular
concern today through Tuesday.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Parents and 6-year-old girl killed in suspected triple homicide at Iowa state park

  • Updated
  • 0
Parents and 6-year-old girl killed in suspected triple homicide at Iowa state park

Cedar Falls residents Tyler Schmidt and Sarah Schmidt, both 42, and their daughter Lula, 6, were identified as the three victims whose bodies were found at a campground at Maquoketa Caves State Park, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said.

 Nikos Frazier/Quad City Times/AP

Two parents and their 6-year-old daughter were found dead at an Iowa campground Friday, and a 4th person died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, in what authorities are investigating as a triple homicide.

Cedar Falls residents Tyler Schmidt and Sarah Schmidt, both 42, and their daughter Lula, 6, were identified as the three victims whose bodies were found Friday morning at a campground at Maquoketa Caves State Park, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said.

Officers with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office and Division of Criminal Investigation also found a camper was unaccounted for and discovered the body of Anthony Orlando Sherwin, 23, west of the park, the department said. Sherwin, who is described as the suspect, appeared to have a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the department said.

Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green said in a Facebook post Sarah Schmidt was his neighbor and worked for the city's public library.

"Like many of you just hearing the news, I'm devastated," Green wrote. "I knew Sarah well, and she & her family were regular walkers here in the Sartori Park neighborhood. I was working with her this week on a public library tech presentation for (July 26)."

He said the Schmidts' 9-year-old son survived the attack and is safe.

"Details will be forthcoming about services and other memorials, and I will ensure the community knows about this," he added. "Please offer some extra grace to the Schmidts' many friends, neighbors, and coworkers as we try to process this horrible tragedy. The Cedar Falls Library will be closed tomorrow for the sake of the staff who loved and worked with Sarah."

The deaths led to an evacuation of the state park, located about 60 miles east of Cedar Rapids. The park is closed to the public until further notice, police said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Michelle Watson contributed to this report.

Tags

Recommended for you