Los Angeles County grants girl license to own a unicorn -- if she can find one

The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control has issued its first ever unicorn license.

Madeline, a local 6-year-old, wrote a letter to the department requesting official approval for her to own a unicorn -- if she could find one.

In a handwritten letter posted to the department's Facebook page, she wrote, "Dear LA County, I would like your approval if I can have a unicorn in my backyard if I can find one. Please send me a letter in response."

The department lauded Madeline's commitment to "responsible pet ownership" in the Facebook post.

"It is always rewarding to hear from young people who thoughtfully consider the requirements of providing a loving home to animals," wrote the department, which omitted Madeline's last name.

Madeline was issued a "preapproved unicorn license," which was also attached in the Facebook post.

There are conditions, of course. The license letter specifies that Madeline must give her pet unicorn "regular access to sunlight, moonbeams, and rainbows," that it must be fed watermelon once a week, that its horn must be polished "at least once a month with a soft cloth" and that "any sparkles or glitter used on the unicorn must be nontoxic and biodegradable to ensure the unicorn's good health."

And since unicorns are notoriously difficult to find in Los Angeles, the department went an extra step and sent Madeline a plush unicorn -- complete with a "permanent unicorn license" tag on its collar.

