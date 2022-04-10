Elon Musk will not join Twitter's board

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING
FOR STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND A HIGH FIRE
DANGER FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 150, 151, 152, AND 154...

* AFFECTED AREA...Eastern half of Fire weather zone 150. Fire
weather zones 151, 152 and 154.

* TIMING...Today.

* WINDS...Southwest increasing again to 25 to 30 mph with gusts
to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...falling to 10 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Weather Alert

...PM-10 HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR THE RILLITO (NEAR MARANA) AREA
ON MONDAY...

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued a
PM-10 High Pollution Advisory for the Rillito (near Marana) area on
Monday.

An episode of strong and gusty winds is forecast to generate
widespread blowing dust that may result in local PM-
10 concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects
increase as air quality deteriorates.

Coarse particulate matter - also known as PM-10 - is an air
contaminant that can aggravate heart and lung disease conditions,
especially in older adults, children, and those with asthma. A
decrease in physical activity is recommended.

Consolidate your travel, stabilize loose soils, slow down or avoid
travel on dirt roads, reduce or eliminate fireplace use, and avoid
using gas-powered lawn equipment.

For details on this High Pollution Advisory, visit the ADEQ internet
site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/rillito or call 602- 771-2300.

Elon Musk will not join Twitter's board

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, seen here on March 22, has decided not to join Twitter's board.

 Patrick Pleul/AFP/Getty Images

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who recently bought a large stake in Twitter, has decided not to join the social media company's board.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal tweeted the news Sunday night.

"Elon's appointment to the board was to become officially effective 4/9, but Elon shared that same morning that he will no longer be joining the board," Agrawal said in the tweet. "I believe this is for the best. We have and will always value input from our shareholders whether they are on our Board or not. Elon is our biggest shareholder and we will remain open to his input."

A Twitter spokesperson confirmed Musk decided not to join the Twitter board and referred to Agrawal's statement.

The development comes about a week after Twitter said in a regulatory filing that it plans to appoint the Tesla and SpaceX CEO to its board for a term that ends in 2024.

Musk recently disclosed he had purchased a more than 9% stake in Twitter, making him the company's largest shareholder. As part of the deal for Musk to join the board, the Tesla CEO had agreed not to acquire more than 14.9% of the company's shares while he remained on the board.

Tesla's stock surged after his initial purchase was disclosed.

When the news of his board appointment broke, Musk tweeted he was "looking forward to working with Parag & Twitter board to make significant improvements to Twitter in coming months!"

It's not entirely clear what improvements Musk had in mind. In recent weeks, Musk had suggested on Twitter that the platform does not allow free enough speech, and said it should make its algorithm open source. He also polled his followers last week about whether they "want an edit button," a longtime feature request, if a divisive one, from many Twitter users.

Musk has not tweeted about his decision. CNN Business has reached out to Tesla for comment.

— CNN's Clare Duffy contributed to this report

