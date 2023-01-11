Disney names Nike executive Mark Parker as new chairman

The Walt Disney Company has named Nike executive chairman Mark Parker as its new chairman, replacing longtime board member Susan Arnold, whose term limit is expiring.
Parker joins Disney at a time of transition for America's largest media company. Bob Iger recently returned as CEO after a brief hiatus.
"Mark Parker's vision, incredible depth of experience and wise counsel have been invaluable to Disney, and I look forward to continuing working with him in his new role, along with our other directors, as we chart the future course for this amazing company," said Iger in a statement. "On behalf of my fellow Board members and the entire Disney management team, I also want to thank Susan for her superb leadership as Chairman and for her tireless work over the past 15 years as an exemplary steward of the Disney brand."
This story is developing and will be updated.
