Biden Administration set to lift Title 42 next week

TUCSON (KVOA) — Pima County is bracing for a possible influx of migrants that could come across our southern international border next week.
After a Trump era policy known as Title-42 is set to be lifted.
Pima County has a plan in place to support more than 500 people a day, but there is still a concern about having enough space.
Sheriff David Hathaway with the Santa Cruz Sheriff's Department said "It's about time Title 42 gets lifted, it's a COVID protocol".
The Biden administration is planning to lift Title 42 next week.
It's a public health order that allows the U.S. to expel migrants from the border during the pandemic.
That means in Pima County we could see an influx of asylum seekers coming into Southern Arizona.
“There's the possibility that, we will, the amount of people released will exceed capacity and we're uncertain at the moment what that will mean for the community," said Director of the Pima County Communications Department Mark Evan.
If there is a migrant surge, the county has emergency contracts through the City of Tucson to take in a few hundred people.
They are also planning to convert a 60,000 square foot office space into a shelter, but that facility will not be ready for a few more weeks.
In the meantime, Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway said he's not too concerned about southern Arizona being overwhelmed.
"I don't expect anything different from normal. I know there has been talk of caravans of waves of people coming in but they've been saying that for ten years and it's just nonsense" said Hathaway.
Casa Alitas has multiple shelters in the Tucson area, which serve 500 to 800 asylum seekers per day.
”What we continue to do is, secure additional shelter spaces to increase our staff and volunteer pools, to become as efficient as we possibly can with serving our guests." said Executive director of Casa Alitas Teresa Cavendish. "However, it's fair to say that we don't believe that we fully have all the resources necessary to serve folks who might be coming to us in numbers of 1,000 to 1,200 a day."
The shelter offers multiple services after people are dropped off by the Department of Homeland Security.
They get help with immigration documents, COVID testing, food, showers, contacting family, and assistance arranging outbound travel.