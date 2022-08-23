Yelp to begin prominently labeling crisis pregnancy centers to avoid confusion

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northwestern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 645 PM MST.

* At 605 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northwest
of Santa Rosa, or 37 miles northwest of Sells, and is nearly
stationary.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Ventana and Santa Rosa School.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside
should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay
away from windows.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
East central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 630 PM MST.

* At 547 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Davis-Monthan
Air Force Base, moving west at 10 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Tanque Verde, Tucson
International Airport, Catalina Foothills and Saguaro National Park
East.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 715 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Rises in small streams and normally dry washes. Dangerous flows
over low-water crossings.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 522 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Gu Vo, Hickiwan, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, San
Simon, Why, Charco 27, Gunsight, Pia Oik, Vaya Chin,
Kuakatch, San Simon West and Lukeville.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

Yelp to begin prominently labeling crisis pregnancy centers to avoid confusion

  • Updated
Yelp to begin prominently labeling crisis pregnancy centers to avoid confusion

Yelp said it is introducing a new label to more clearly identify crisis pregnancy centers, which do not perform abortions and typically attempt to persuade people from terminating pregnancies, in the latest example of tech companies adapting their policies in the wake of the demise of Roe v. Wade.

 fizkes/iStockphoto/Getty Images

Yelp on Tuesday said it is introducing a new label to more clearly identify crisis pregnancy centers, which do not perform abortions and typically attempt to persuade people from terminating pregnancies, in the latest example of tech companies adapting their policies in the wake of the demise of Roe v. Wade.

Now, if a person comes across a crisis pregnancy center when browsing Yelp's business pages, they will see a notice that prominently identifies it as such and notes it may "provide limited medical services and may not have licensed medical professionals onsite," according to a blog post from Noorie Malik, the company's VP of user operations.

Yelp is also working to re-categorize the results pages of crisis pregnancy centers and faith-based crisis pregnancy centers to clearly distinguish them from healthcare providers that offer abortion services. This effort, which has been ongoing since 2018, will divide these services into separate categories, based on information from the companies' websites, social media and self-reported "About the Business" information provided to Yelp, as well as customer reviews.

"It's well-reported that crisis pregnancy centers do not offer abortion services, and it's been shown that many provide misleading information in an attempt to steer people seeking abortion care to other options," wrote Malik. "With this new consumer notice we're aiming to further protect consumers from the potential of being misled or confused."

Yelp reports that nearly 470 businesses have been re-categorized so far in 2022, with around 33,500 US pages evaluated. The company plans on going through over 55,000 pages in the coming months across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

The announcement comes as Google, one of Yelp's biggest rivals, has faced pressure from Democrats and Republicans for its handling of abortion-related search results.

In mid-June, one week before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, more than 20 Congressional Democrats wrote a letter to Google CEO Sundar Pichai. The letter urged the company to prevent searches for abortion clinics from returning results and ads that direct users to facilities that actually oppose the procedure, noting it could put women's health at risk. The next month, 17 Republican attorneys general wrote a letter to Pichai pushing for the opposite. They argued that any move to suppress pro-life search results at the behest of Democratic officials "would violate the most fundamental tenet of the American marketplace of ideas" and also "actively harm women seeking essential assistance."

Google has yet to take action on the matter, though it has taken other steps. In July, the company said it would begin deleting user location history for visits to abortion clinics and fertility clinics, among other destinations. Google also said it would add an option for Fitbit users to bulk delete their menstruation data. (The Google-owned fitness tracker previously gave users the option to delete period-tracking data on a record-by-record basis.)

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

