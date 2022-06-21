 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Wash and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall
is expected.

* WHERE...Madera Canyon area and the washes draining out of the
canyon.

* WHEN...Until 345 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Rises in small streams and normally dry washes with possible water
over roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1235 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms with around 1.5 inches of accumulation
indicated in an hour.  An additional half an inch is
possible.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Madera Canyon.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Twitter board recommends shareholders vote in support of Musk acquisition

  • Updated
  • 0
Twitter's board of directors has unanimously recommended that the social media company's shareholders vote to approve its sale to Elon Musk, according to a regulatory filing on June 21.

 Amy Osborne/AFP/Getty Images

Twitter's board of directors has unanimously recommended that the social media company's shareholders vote to approve its sale to Elon Musk, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Twitter plans to hold a special shareholder meeting for a vote on the acquisition, one of the final steps needed to close the deal, on an undisclosed date in the coming months.

The board said in the filing that it determined "none of the possible alternatives to the merger," including staying independent or pursuing a different acquirer, were likely to be better for shareholders than the Musk deal.

The board unanimously agreed to sell the company to Musk for $44 billion in April, after the billionaire Tesla CEO became Twitter's largest shareholder and hinted he might attempt a hostile takeover of the company. Tuesday's filing is the latest indication that the company is moving ahead with the deal as planned, despite doubts created by Musk in recent weeks.

Musk has suggested that he could try to walk away from the deal over his worries about the number of bots and fake accounts on the platform. Musk joined an awkward all-hands meeting with Twitter employees last week during which he took questions and discussed his plans for the company, although he did not explicitly reaffirm his commitment to go through with the deal. He said in an interview with Bloomberg on Tuesday that there are "a few unresolved matters" related to the deal, reiterating his concern about bots.

While Musk is the richest person in the world, much of his wealth is tied up in Tesla stock, which has fallen sharply in recent weeks. Much of the tech sector, including social media companies, has also seen shares hit hard amid a broader market downturn.

Twitter stock continues to trade well below the $54.20 a share Musk offered in April, suggesting investors remain skeptical of the deal going through, or being completed at that price.

