Tom Brady says his relationship with Donald Trump was 'mischaracterized' by the media

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona... Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona... * Until 545 PM MST. * At 500 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Marana, moving northwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Blowing dust may also reduce visibility to one mile or less. * Locations impacted include... Marana, Avra Valley, Picture Rocks and Dove Mountain. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH