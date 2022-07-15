Tom Brady says his relationship with Donald Trump was 'mischaracterized' by the media

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 815 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Water over roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 511 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of
rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Ali Chugk and Papago Farms.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 715 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. This included the Vamori
Wash.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 406 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Topawa, San Miguel, Vamori, Choulic, Newfield, Coldfields,
Fresnal Canyon, South Komelik, Hashan Chuchg and Itak.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 815 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Water over roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 513 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between
1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Gu Vo.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 545 PM MST.

* At 500 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Marana,
moving northwest at 5 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees. Blowing dust may also reduce
visibility to one mile or less.

* Locations impacted include...
Marana, Avra Valley, Picture Rocks and Dove Mountain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Pima
and southeastern Pinal Counties through 530 PM MST...

At 448 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Marana, moving northwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Local blowing dust may reduce visibility.

Locations impacted include...
Marana, Avra Valley, Picture Rocks and Dove Mountain.

This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 231 and 242.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Tom Brady says his relationship with Donald Trump was 'mischaracterized' by the media

  • 0
Tom Brady says his relationship with Donald Trump was 'mischaracterized' by the media

Tom Brady with former president Donald Trump at Trump International Golf Club, Palm Beach, Florida in 2006. Brady says his relationship with Trump has been taken out of context by the media.

 Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

Tom Brady says his relationship with former President Donald Trump has been taken out of context by the media.

"This was 17 or 18 years ago," Brady told Variety in a wide-ranging interview about having previously golfed with Trump. "I was so young. I got to go to a private golf course. I thought it was the coolest thing in the world."

Brady said he has not spoken with Trump "in a lot of years."

"I think [the press] just mischaracterized a lot," Brady continued. "My personality isn't ever one to insult anybody. I have plenty of my own flaws. I'm not here to point out anyone else's flaws. There are things that I agree with. There are things that I don't. There are things I agree with my wife about. There are things that I don't. I love her to death, but we don't always see eye to eye. I don't see eye to eye with anyone. And I'm not responsible for what other people say. I'm really responsible for what I say. So if people want to say things that I said or that I'm about, that's up to them, and I'm not going to respond to all those things all the time either."

The NFL star quarterback reiterated in the interview that he does not know when he will officially retire from the game.

"I would say it's year to year: Could this be my last year? Absolutely. Could I change my mind? Absolutely. I've realized I don't have five years left. I want to do it my way. I want to give it everything I got and see where I'm at. My body feels really good. I've had a lot of traumatic injuries over the years, but if things go really smoothly and we win, that'd be great."

In addition to an upcoming film project, a clothing line, an NFT platform for collectibles and several other side businesses, Brady has a 10-year deal with Fox Sports as on-air analyst when he finished playing.

He already knows what kind of broadcaster he'll be.

"I'm there to support. I'm there to inform," Brady said. "I have a great knowledge of the game. And I also have very high expectations of what players and coaches should do in the field. I'll have no problem being critical of things that I disagree with, and I'll have no problem praising things that are exceptional."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you