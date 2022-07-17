 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Pima County
through 445 PM MST...

At 358 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8
miles east of Kitt Peak, or 25 miles east of Sells, moving west at 15
mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
San Isidro, Kitt Peak, Fresnal, San Pedro, Santa Rosa Ranch, Pan Tak
and Ali Molina.

This includes the following highways...
Route 86 between mile markers 121 and 145.
Route 286 between mile markers 31 and 41.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

This Kentucky woman handed out gift cards to strangers after winning the lottery

  • Updated
  • 0
Crystal Dunn of Louisville made a $20 wager playing the Bank Buster Jackpot Instant Play game online and ultimately won $146,351, according to the Kentucky Lottery.

 Kentucky Lottery

When this Kentucky woman won the lottery, she wasn't the only one who benefited.

Crystal Dunn won $146,351.74 seconds after making a $20 Instant Play wager, according to a Thursday news release from the Kentucky Lottery.

"I never thought I would win something like this, but this goes to show it can happen," she said, according to the release.

After picking up and depositing her check on July 8, Dunn's next stop was Meijer, a supermarket chain, where she bought $2,000 in gift cards.

And then she started handing them out to strangers in the store.

"A few were taken back, thinking I was wanting something in return," Dunn said, according to the release.

But Dunn said she got a "gift" and believes "in paying it forward and I wanted to pass it along."

She added: "I've worked hard for everything I've had. This is a pretty amazing gift."

Dunn said she plans to use the rest of her winnings to buy a car and pay off her bills.

