This Kentucky woman handed out gift cards to strangers after winning the lottery

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Pima County through 445 PM MST... At 358 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles east of Kitt Peak, or 25 miles east of Sells, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... San Isidro, Kitt Peak, Fresnal, San Pedro, Santa Rosa Ranch, Pan Tak and Ali Molina. This includes the following highways... Route 86 between mile markers 121 and 145. Route 286 between mile markers 31 and 41. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH