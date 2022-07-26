This fast-food restaurant's founder bought a lottery ticket for the $810 million Mega Millions jackpot for all 50,000 of his employees

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Dust Advisory for... Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona... Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona... * Until 130 PM MST. * At 1244 PM MST, a dust channel was 9 miles southwest of Picacho, or 21 miles southeast of Casa Grande, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Detected by National Weather Service meteorologists. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * This includes the following highways... Interstate 10 between mile markers 206 and 226. Route 79 between mile markers 113 and 128. Route 87 between mile markers 116 and 124. Locations impacted include... Eloy, Picacho, Chui-Chu, Picacho Peak State Park, Red Rock, Cactus Forest, Shopishk and East Chui-Chu. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. &&