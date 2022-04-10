The search for the 2022 Gerber Baby is on

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING
FOR STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND A HIGH FIRE
DANGER FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 150, 151, 152, AND 154...

* AFFECTED AREA...Eastern half of Fire weather zone 150. Fire
weather zones 151, 152 and 154.

* TIMING...Today.

* WINDS...Southwest increasing again to 25 to 30 mph with gusts
to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...falling to 10 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Weather Alert

...PM-10 HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR THE RILLITO (NEAR MARANA) AREA
ON MONDAY...

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued a
PM-10 High Pollution Advisory for the Rillito (near Marana) area on
Monday.

An episode of strong and gusty winds is forecast to generate
widespread blowing dust that may result in local PM-
10 concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects
increase as air quality deteriorates.

Coarse particulate matter - also known as PM-10 - is an air
contaminant that can aggravate heart and lung disease conditions,
especially in older adults, children, and those with asthma. A
decrease in physical activity is recommended.

Consolidate your travel, stabilize loose soils, slow down or avoid
travel on dirt roads, reduce or eliminate fireplace use, and avoid
using gas-powered lawn equipment.

For details on this High Pollution Advisory, visit the ADEQ internet
site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/rillito or call 602- 771-2300.

The search for the 2022 Gerber Baby is on

  • Updated
  • 0
The search for the 2022 Gerber Baby is on

Gerber is searching for a baby to be the face of Gerber's baby food. This is the 12th year in a row that Gerber has conducted its Photo Search.

 Mario Tama/Getty Images

Have you ever wondered if your baby is cute enough to be the face of Gerber's baby food? This month you can find out.

The 2022 Photo Search, in which eager parents submit photos of their smiling infants for a chance to be Gerber's "Spokesbaby," launched on Monday, according to a press release from the company.

The lucky winner, who will earn the title of "Spokesbaby" and "Chief Growing Officer," will be featured on the baby food company's social media channels and in its ad campaigns throughout the year. And they will also receive a $25,000 prize.

"This year, Gerber is searching for a candidate that can help share smiles and inspire joy in parents and his/her peers," Gerber said on their website. "An irresistible giggle is strongly preferred, as well as an undeniable lovable personality."

Children ages 0-4 are eligible to enter the competition. Parents and guardians can submit their child's "smiliest" photos and videos to Gerber's portal before Thursday, April 14.

For the first time, this year Gerber will match the winner's cash prize with a $25,000 donation to the nonprofit March of Dimes' maternal and infant health programs.

"Babies have the power to unite us through their happiness, and we at Gerber support furthering the joy and wellbeing of all babies," said Tarun Malkani, Gerber president and CEO, according to the company's press release.

The 2022 winner will follow in the tiny footsteps of Zane Kahin, the 2021 Gerber baby. In the past few years, the Gerber Photo Search has seen several milestones. The 2020 winner, Magnolia, was the first adopted Gerber baby, while 2019's Kairi was the first Gerber baby of Hmong descent.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you