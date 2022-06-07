 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with maximum temperatures
between 104 and 114 possible. Hottest values in portions of the
lower deserts west of Tucson.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro
Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Upper
Santa Cruz River Valley, Altar Valley, and Upper Gila River
Valley.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Sunday evening. Saturday
and Sunday look to be the hottest days.

* IMPACTS...High Heat Risk will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, including heat cramps,
heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Target is ramping up discounts. Here's why

Retail giant Target said that it would mark down prices on some bigger-ticket items that consumers have pulled back on purchasing and cancel pending orders from suppliers.

 Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Target is stuck with too much home decor and too many TVs. To clear out the glut, it will ramp up discounts.

The retail giant said Tuesday that it would mark down prices on some bigger-ticket items that consumers have pulled back on purchasing and cancel pending orders from suppliers.

It's a sharp reversal from much of the past two years, when discounts were scare and supply constraints meant consumers couldn't often find what they wanted.

Stores and brands were able to sell merchandise at full price to consumers who had built up savings while staying home during the pandemic. They were eager to spend big on their homes and wardrobes.

But many shoppers in recent months have altered their purchasing choices in response to the fastest jump in inflation in decades and the end of federal government pandemic stimulus payments.

Consumers are making fewer high-end purchases and buying more necessities like food, household staples and self-care items.

"There is a need to clear down inventory -- even if that means discounting -- to rebalance stock levels and make more room" for these categories in high demand, Neil Saunders, an analyst at GlobalData Retail, said in a note to clients Tuesday.

Target was caught off guard by the speed of these shifting trends and last month told investors it would begin marking down some overstocked items.

On Tuesday, the company said it needed to respond more aggressively.

The steps will dent the retailer's profit estimates for the year, the company said.

Heading into Tuesday, Target's stock was down 31% for the year, and shares dropped 2% in early trading following the unexpected announcement.

Other retailers, including Walmart, Gap and Urban Outfitters, have also said they are holding too much inventory of some product lines and also plan to mark down prices and step up sales to clear the glut.

"There is a surplus of inventory ... across the board at retail right now," Urban Outfitters' CEO Richard Hayne said last month.

Urban Outfitters will increase promotions for the remainder of the year and into the winter holiday shopping season, he said.

