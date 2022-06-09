Sriracha shortage: What you need to know

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS
MORNING TO 7 PM MST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures between
104 and 114 possible.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper
Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County and Upper Gila
River Valley.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Sunday evening. Saturday
and Sunday look to be the hottest days.

* IMPACTS...High to Very High Heat Risk will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses, including
heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Huy Fong Inc., one of the world's largest producers in the Asian hot sauce market, says it anticipates a major shortage of its beloved Sriracha.

 Ted Soqui/Corbis/Getty Images

Time to find an alternative hot sauce, Sriracha lovers.

Huy Fong Inc., one of the world's largest producers in the Asian hot sauce market, says it anticipates a major shortage of its beloved Sriracha.

"Unfortunately, we can confirm that there is an unprecedented shortage of our products," the company said in a statement. "We are still endeavoring to resolve this issue that has be caused by several spiraling events, including unexpected crop failure from the spring chili harvest."

Although chili peppers have consistently been in short supply since the early days of the Covid pandemic, Huy Fong warned in April that an even more severe shortage of chilies was taking place due to severe weather conditions affecting the quality of the peppers. The situation is "out of our control" and would detrimentally affect the making and selling of Sriracha, the company said in an April 19 letter to distributors.

The company said it would not accept any new orders placed before September, and any orders made before Labor Day would be fulfilled in the fall, because it lacks the inventory to meet that demand. Huy Fong advised distributors not to "promise any products to customers unless you have the product in stock,"

"We hope for a fruitful fall season and thank our customers for their patience and continued support during this difficult time," Huy Fong said.

The halt in production applies to Huy Fong's signature Sriracha hot chili sauce as well as its Chili Garlic and Sambal Oelek products.

So, what does this mean for Sriracha fans?

Customers are not taking this news lightly. Some Sriracha aficionados have decided to stock up at their local grocery stores to prepare for their daunting and 'spiceless' future.

Because this is the internet age, which has sparked a backlash. Other fans are angry at those hot sauce hoarders, comparing them to those who stocked up on toilet paper, hand sanitizer and Clorox wipes during the early days of the pandemic, only making the situation worse for other people -- and themselves.

Sriracha, created in 1980 by Chinese immigrant David Tran, has made its way on to the shelves of huge retailers like Target and Whole Foods, and has been a fan favorite of consumers since its inception.

With the uncertainty of when America's most popular Asian hot sauce will be fully stocked in stores, it may be time to find a hot sauce alternative.

The-CNN-Wire

