Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 7 PM
MST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures between
104 and 114 possible. Hottest readings will be in portions of
the lower deserts west of Tucson.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro
Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Upper
Santa Cruz River Valley, Altar Valley, and Upper Gila River
Valley.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Sunday evening. Saturday
and Sunday look to be the hottest days.

* IMPACTS...High Heat Risk will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, including heat cramps,
heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

See Taco Bell's new floating restaurant that delivers tacos from the sky

  • Updated
  • 0

Taco Bell's newest location ditches the dining room and has four drive-thru lanes instead.

The first-of-its-kind concept, called "Taco Bell Defy," opened Tuesday in a Minneapolis suburb and is aimed at "redefining drive-thrus as consumers know it," the chain said. Customers will notice that the kitchen is on top of the two-story building and orders are delivered via a "vertical lift" to their cars.

"For decades we've been committed to providing a fast, safe and friendly drive-thru experience," said Taco Bell president Mike Grams in a statement. "Now with our bold goal of creating a two minute or less drive-thru experience for customers of this concept, Taco Bell Defy is the future."

Another advantage, according to Taco Bell, is reducing the amount of time customers spend in the drive thru. A 2021 survey from QSR magazine said that a Taco Bell order takes an average of 268 seconds, or about 4.5 minutes, to complete. With Defy, the chain is looking to shorten the process to 2 minutes or less thanks to the multiple drive-thru lanes.

Each lane will have a distinct purpose, including one for customers who order on the Taco Bell app, another for delivery drivers and the others for traditional orders that is equipped with "two-way audio and video technology service for customers to talk to team members on the second floor," the company said.

Taco Bell has experimented with a number of pandemic-prompted design changes. In 2020, the chain debuted a "Go Mobile" concept that reduced the size of dining rooms and featured two drive-thru lanes. Inside, customers see more digital kiosks in addition to in-person staff who will take orders.

The designs are in response to the changing ways consumers have been ordering fast food since the pandemic began. Digital orders and drive-thrus exploded in popularity for essentially every chain, including Chipotle, McDonald's and Starbucks.

For Yum Brands, Taco Bell's parent company, digital sales grew 15% to a record $6 billion in the first quarter for all of its brands, the company revealed in a recent earnings call. Yum Brands also owns KFC, Pizza Hut and Habit Burger.

