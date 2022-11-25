Police are warning community about porch pirates on Cyber Monday

TUCSON (KVOA)— Some people who are Black Friday shopping right now tell News 4 Tucson they aren't too concerned about porch pirates because they have security measures in place.
Shoppers are taking advantage of Black Friday deals right now but some are holding off for Cyber Monday. Experts say at least 84% of Americans plan to do some holiday shopping online.
“Some gifts for kids and possibly my husband and myself," said Tonya Scott as she was shopping.
With many people taking advantage of holiday deals porch pirates are looking for easy ways to steal packages.
Right now the Marana Police Department is looking for porch pirates. They say one of them stole packages from the Dove Mountain area this week. That community has been experiencing a lot of burglaries recently.
One Cyber Monday shopper has a support system to make sure porch pirates do not steal her packages this holiday season.
“I live in a community where we have neighbors that are retired and at home all the time. We constantly watch each other's yards and we watch for packages and stuff so no i'm not concerned, but I have recently bought a Ring doorbell last year," said Holly Marcott, shopper.
On the other hand, an online shopper tells News 4 Tucson she is worried about porch pirates.
Yes, I see it all the time on next-door people complaining about their stuff being gone,” said shopper Tracey Jones.
27% of people plan to shop online more than they did last year. That's why it's important to monitor your Black Friday and Cyber Monday orders.