Peloton is cutting jobs, closing stores and hiking prices

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Northwestern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 615 PM MST.

* At 319 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms with heavy
rainfall to the north and northeast of Hickiwan had produced
between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rainfall over the past hour in the
Hickiwan Wash basin. Rainfall runoff from these storms will result
in flash flooding of the Hickiwan Wash, especially as it drains
through the village of Hickiwan.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Hickiwan.

This includes the following streams and drainages...
Hickiwan Wash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 500 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 200 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Up to
1.5 inches of rain have fallen.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Topawa Wash, Big Wash, Vamori Wash, Baboquivari Wash, San
Simon Wash and Chukut Kuk Wash.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Vamori, Itak, Kots Kug and Papago Farms.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Eastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 445 PM MST.

* At 149 PM MST, stream gauge reports on Sabino Creek at the
recreation area indicated ongoing flash flooding. Up to 4 inches
of rain occurred in the past few hours in the Sabino Creek basin.
Flash flooding will continue on Sabino Creek southward to the
Rillito River. This Flash Flood Warning replaces the previous
Flash Flood Warning for this area.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Gauges reported.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Tucson, Tanque Verde, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Catalina
Foothills and Seven Falls.

This includes the following Flash Flood Prone Locations...
Snyder Rd from Kolb Rd to Sabino Canyon Rd.

This includes the following streams and drainages...
Bird Canyon, Tanque Verde Wash, Sabino Creek, Ventana Canyon Wash
and Esperero Wash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Peloton is cutting jobs, closing stores and hiking prices

  • Updated
  • 0
Peloton is cutting jobs, closing stores and hiking prices

Peloton CEO Barry McCarthy announced the company is laying off nearly 800 employees. A woman is pictured walking in front of a Peloton store in Manhattan in May 2021.

 John Smith/VIEWpress/Getty Images

Peloton is slashing jobs again, and this time it's also hiking prices on some of its products.

It's part of a major cost-cutting strategy as the beleaguered fitness company continues to make changes under its new CEO Barry McCarthy.

Peloton is laying off nearly 800 employees, McCarthy said in a staff memo that was first reported by Bloomberg. It's part of an effort to "become more efficient, cost effective, and agile," Peloton said in a statement to CNN Business.

The company will also hike prices by $500 for its Bike+ — bringing it back to $2,495, where it was before a price cut in April. And Peloton's Tread treadmill is increasing by $800, making its new price $3,495.

"We have to make our revenues stop shrinking and start growing again," McCarthy wrote. "Cash is oxygen. Oxygen is life."

Other changes include "significantly reduc[ing]" 86 retail stores in North America, as well as outsourcing delivery — which is currently done by Peloton employees — and customer service to third parties.

As people return to gyms, Peloton has been struggling to maintain its electric growth from the early days of the pandemic. Bike and subscription sales have stagnated. The company has too much inventory, and demand is on the decline.

McCarthy has an uphill climb

McCarthy, a former tech executive, joined the company in February and has been tasked with a challenging turnaround.

Peloton had said in May that it had just $879 million in cash in the bank at the end of the quarter, which has left it "thinly capitalized," McCarthy noted in his memo. That forced the company to borrow $750 million in five-year debt from Wall Street to keep its operations running.

In an analyst note, managing director of GlobalData Neil Saunders said the changes are a "continuation of the company trying to right-size itself after grossly overestimating post-pandemic demand for its products."

"While Peloton has already taken some corrective action, its losses are spiraling out of control and there is a desperate need to course correct to stabilize the balance sheet and restore investor confidence," Saunders wrote.

Employees who will be affected by the layoff piece of that strategy include its customer support team, warehouse employees and the staff that performs delivery and installation. After Friday's layoffs are completed, Peloton will have about 5,000 employees.

The memo comes one month after Peloton announced it will stop making its own equipment and outsource it to a Taiwanese manufacturer, a significant change. That move alone resulted in the layoff of about 600 employees at Tonic Fitness Technology, a company it bought in 2019 to make its equipment.

Peloton shares rose nearly 10% in afternoon trading on the news. The stock is down about 90% from the all-time high it reached in late 2020.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.