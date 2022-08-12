Peloton is cutting jobs, closing stores and hiking prices

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Eastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona... * Until 445 PM MST. * At 149 PM MST, stream gauge reports on Sabino Creek at the recreation area indicated ongoing flash flooding. Up to 4 inches of rain occurred in the past few hours in the Sabino Creek basin. Flash flooding will continue on Sabino Creek southward to the Rillito River. This Flash Flood Warning replaces the previous Flash Flood Warning for this area. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Gauges reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Tucson, Tanque Verde, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Catalina Foothills and Seven Falls. This includes the following Flash Flood Prone Locations... Snyder Rd from Kolb Rd to Sabino Canyon Rd. This includes the following streams and drainages... Bird Canyon, Tanque Verde Wash, Sabino Creek, Ventana Canyon Wash and Esperero Wash. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. && FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE