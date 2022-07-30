One ticket in Illinois won the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot of nearly $1.34 billion

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following counties, Pima and Pinal.

* WHEN...Until 445 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Water over roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 249 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Northwest Tucson, Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes,
Avra Valley, Tortolita, Saguaro National Park West, Catalina
State Park, Picture Rocks and Dove Mountain.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following counties, Pima and Pinal.

* WHEN...Until 400 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Rises in small streams and normally dry washes. Overflowing poor
drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 208 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Catalina, Oracle, Saddlebrooke, Biosphere 2 and Oracle
Junction.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
East central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 400 PM MST.

* At 327 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southeast
of Vail, or 14 miles west of Benson, moving northwest at 5 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Vail and Corona De Tucson.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA COUNTY...

At 320 PM MST, The heaviest rainfall had ended in the warned area.
The Catalina Foothills area was hit the hardest with rainfall
amounts of 0.55 to 1.25 inches reported in automated gauges in the
area. Runoff from these earlier downpours will likely continue
through at least 515 PM MST.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and washes and
ponding of water on roadways.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Catalina Foothills.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Pima and
southwestern Pinal Counties through 415 PM MST...

At 345 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 11 miles southeast of Florence to Eloy to 18
miles northeast of Santa Rosa. Movement was northwest at 15 to 20
mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Eloy, Picacho, Chui-Chu, Picacho Peak State Park, Cactus Forest,
Cockleburr, Shopishk and East Chui-Chu.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 10 between mile markers 205 and 219.
Route 79 between mile markers 118 and 128.
Route 87 between mile markers 116 and 123.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

One ticket in Illinois won the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot of nearly $1.34 billion

  • Updated
  • 0
One ticket in Illinois won the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot of nearly $1.34 billion

People wait in line at Blue Bird Liquor store to purchase Mega Millions lottery tickets Friday in Hawthorne, California.

 Ringo Chiu/AP

The chase for the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot has ended -- with a single ticket sold in the Chicago area for the whole $1.337 billion.

One ticket bought in Des Plaines hit the top prize in Friday night's drawing, according to the Illinois Lottery, securing the third-largest jackpot of any US lottery game and ending a buildup that began when Mega Millions last drew a jackpot winner in mid-April.

The winning ticket was purchased at a Speedway gas station in Des Plaines, roughly a 20-mile drive northwest of downtown Chicago, the Illinois Lottery said Saturday.

"We have not heard from the winner yet. We don't know whether ... they even know that they won a prize. So I encourage everybody to check your ticket," Illinois Lottery Director Harold Mays told reporters Saturday morning in Chicago.

The jackpot rose to $1.337 billion late Friday, up from an earlier estimate of $1.28 billion, lottery operators said.

If the holder chooses a lump-sum cash option, the ticket will yield a one-time payment of about $780 million. Otherwise, the nearly $1.34 billion prize will be spread over an initial payment and 29 annual payments.

Friday night's winning numbers were 13, 36, 45, 57, 67 and a Mega Ball of 14.

The Speedway convenience store in Des Plaines will receive $500,000 for selling the winning ticket, Mays said.

The ticket holder has a year from the drawing to claim the prize, and can choose to withhold his or her name from the public, Mays said. In Illinois, winners of more than $250,000 can ask the lottery to keep their name and hometown confidential.

The largest ever Mega Millions jackpot of $1.537 billion was won by a single ticket sold in South Carolina in 2018. That's the second-largest jackpot for any US lottery game, and it's the world's largest lottery prize won by just one ticket, according to Mega Millions.

The largest jackpot of any US lottery game was $1.586 billion -- a Powerball prize from January 13, 2016, shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

Other tickets win big prizes

Some other ticket holders also won some sizable prizes Friday.

Twenty-six tickets won a secondary prize of at least $1 million because they matched the first five numbers.

Six of the 26 tickets won $2 million because the buyers matched not only the first five numbers, but also paid an additional $1 to activate the game's "multiplier," which elevates non-jackpot prizes.

One of the 26 tickets, sold in California, did not have the multiplier but still won more than $4.2 million, according to the state's lottery officials. That's because all prizes in California must be based on sales and number of winners instead of being a fixed amount.

The 20 "Match 5" winners without the multiplier were sold in California; Florida (two); Georgia (two); Illinois; Kentucky; Louisiana; Michigan; Minnesota (two); North Carolina (two); New Hampshire (two); New York; Oklahoma; Pennsylvania; Texas (two); and Wisconsin.

The six $2 million tickets were sold in Arizona; Florida (three); Iowa and Pennsylvania, according to Mega Millions.

First MegaMillions jackpot win since April 15

The jackpot had been rising since mid-April, when the jackpot was hit on consecutive drawings on April 12 and April 15. Since then, no ticket in twice-weekly drawings matched all six numbers -- which is tough. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

The Mega Millions website on Friday night became inaccessible for several minutes after the drawing. The lottery's jackpots start at $20 million and grow based on game sales and interest rates, according to its website.

The next drawing will be Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET, at the $20 million starting point.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, DC, and the US Virgin Islands, where drawings are on Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m. ET. Tickets are sold online in Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, New Hampshire, North Carolina, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and DC, but the purchaser must be in that state.

CNN's Aya Elamroussi and Steve Almasy contributed to this report.