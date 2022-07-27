Mega Millions jackpot surges to $1.02 billion after no winner Tuesday

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Central Arizona and Southeast Arizona,
including the following counties, in South Central Arizona, Pima.
In Southeast Arizona, Santa Cruz.

* WHEN...Until 500 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 259 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between
1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Arivaca Lake.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...An elevated risk of Flash flooding caused by excessive
rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of
Graham and Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...Through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings will be flooded at times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A wet period will continue through this week. High levels of
atmospheric moisture will allow some thunderstorms to produce
excessive rainfall that will lead to flooding. There is a
higher threat over areas that have had heavy rains in recent
days.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Mega Millions jackpot surges to $1.02 billion after no winner Tuesday

Nancy Linares, left, and Prince Joseph Israel fill out Mega Millions playslips at Blue Bird Liquor in Hawthorne, California, Tuesday.

 Jae C. Hong/AP

The Mega Millions jackpot has skyrocketed to $1.02 billion after no ticket matched all six winning numbers in Tuesday night's drawing, the lottery said.

"All jurisdictions have reported in, and no one has hit the Mega Millions jackpot. So, the jackpot will roll to $1,025,000,000 for Friday ($602.5 million cash)," lottery spokesperson Marie Kilbane told CNN in an email.

Tuesday night's winning numbers were 7, 29, 60, 63, 66 and the Mega Ball 15. The next drawing will be Friday at 11 p.m. ET.

Although no one hit the jackpot Tuesday, some winners claimed big prizes. There were eight tickets that won $1 million each after matching the first five numbers.

And the prize for another winning ticket sold in Ohio matching the first five numbers was $3 million because it included an optional Megaplier purchased for $1 extra.

If there is a winning ticket Friday, the $1.02 billion jackpot will be the third largest Mega Millions jackpot prize in the game's 20-year history, according to the Mega Millions website.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot was $1.537 billion on October 23, 2018, for a ticket sold in South Carolina, the lottery said. A $1.05 billion jackpot was won by a group of four players in Michigan on January 22, 2021.

Over 24 hours, traffic to the Mega Millions website reached 62 million requests, Kilbane said. There was so much traffic to the Mega Millions website Tuesday night, that soon after the 11 p.m. drawing, the website was down for a time -- though it appeared to improve as traffic slowed.

Four Mega Millions jackpots have been won this year in Tennessee, California, New York and Minnesota.

