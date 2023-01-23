 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING
TO 8 AM MST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 8 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Kylie Jenner reveals son's name and how to pronounce it

  • 0
Kylie Jenner reveals son's name and how to pronounce it

Kylie Jenner attends the #BoF500 gala during Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023 on October 01, 2022 in Paris, France.

 Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner finally revealed her son's name over the weekend, just before his first birthday.

Jenner and Travis Scott named their litte boy "Aire," Jenner revealed.

"It's pronounced "air" like billionaires," Scott wrote to a fan who asked how to say it.

Last February, Jenner announced that she and Scott had named the new baby "Wolf Webster," but later said she had changed it because the name didn't fit him. This news was revealed on the family's Hulu show, with Jenner telling her mom Kris Jenner, "We really didn't have a name going in. We thought it was going to come to us when we saw him, and it didn't."

Aire joins big sister Stormi Webster, 4, who Jenner also shares with Scott.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you