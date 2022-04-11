Krispy Kreme is pegging its doughnut prices to a gallon of gas

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING
FOR STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND A HIGH FIRE
DANGER FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 150, 151, 152, AND 154...

* AFFECTED AREA...Eastern half of Fire weather zone 150. Fire
weather zones 151, 152 and 154.

* TIMING...Today.

* WINDS...Southwest increasing again to 25 to 30 mph with gusts
to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...falling to 10 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Weather Alert

...PM-10 HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR THE RILLITO (NEAR MARANA) AREA
ON MONDAY...

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued a
PM-10 High Pollution Advisory for the Rillito (near Marana) area on
Monday.

An episode of strong and gusty winds is forecast to generate
widespread blowing dust that may result in local PM-
10 concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects
increase as air quality deteriorates.

Coarse particulate matter - also known as PM-10 - is an air
contaminant that can aggravate heart and lung disease conditions,
especially in older adults, children, and those with asthma. A
decrease in physical activity is recommended.

Consolidate your travel, stabilize loose soils, slow down or avoid
travel on dirt roads, reduce or eliminate fireplace use, and avoid
using gas-powered lawn equipment.

For details on this High Pollution Advisory, visit the ADEQ internet
site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/rillito or call 602- 771-2300.

Krispy Kreme is pegging its doughnut prices to a gallon of gas

  • Updated
  • 0
Krispy Kreme is pegging its doughnut prices to a gallon of gas

Every Wednesday through May 4, Krispy Kreme is selling a dozen original glazed doughnuts at the price of gas.

 Scott Olson/Getty Images

Krispy Kreme wants to take the edge off higher gas prices by lowering doughnut prices.

Every Wednesday from April 13 through May 4, Krispy Kreme will sell a dozen original glazed doughnuts for the price of a gallon of regular gas. Each week, the chain will use Monday's national average gas price to set the promotional cost for its doughnuts.

Gas prices have been soaring recently in part because of the war in Ukraine, prompting the Biden Administration to release gas from the strategic petroleum reserve to lower prices.

On Monday, AAA put the national average at $4.11 per gallon. So on Wednesday, a dozen original glazed Krispy Kreme doughnuts will cost $4.11. That a good deal: A dozen original glazed would typically go for at least $10 at Krispy Kreme.

The doughnut chain often ties its promotions to topical events. Last year, for example, it gave customers who had been vaccinated against Covid-19 free doughnuts. In January, after the Red Cross said it was experiencing the worst blood shortage in over a decade, Krispy Kreme gave away doughnuts to blood donors.

With those promotions, Krispy Kreme was trying to "encourage folks to take advantage of a kind offer from us to do something good for others," Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme's chief marketing officer, told CNN Business. In this case, "we're just trying to help [people] get through the week."

It's also a way to keep Krispy Kreme top of mind for consumers, and tempt new customers with a taste of the brand's signature sweet.

Why Krispy Kremes gives away its signature doughnuts

When Krispy Kreme gives away free doughnuts, it usually offers up the original glazed doughnut, rather than other flavors or specialty items.

The original glazed is "our most popular doughnut," said Skena. "It's what's kept us in business for 85 years."

So why give it away for free (or cheap)?

"It's the brand experience we really want [people] to have," said Skena. In other words, Krispy Kreme wants to make the best possible first impression on customers who may be trying Krispy Kreme out because of a promotion.

Plus, the original glazed is relatively simple to produce.

"It is easier to make them" than more complicated flavors like Oreo or birthday cake doughnuts, said Skena. "We can make more of them faster. When we create these big peaks in demand, we need to be able to make a lot of doughnuts quickly. "

That will especially come in handy if, for example, the price of oil suddenly dips and more people want to take advantage of the promotion. Krispy Kreme is ready for that possibility, Skena said.

"If gas prices plummeted over the next four weeks, even though it wouldn't be as 'good' for us, we'd be so happy to sell people two-dollar doughnuts."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.