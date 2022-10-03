KFC is bringing back a fan-favorite menu item

 Skip to main content
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 330 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Overflowing poor
drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 133 PM MST, gauge reports indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms over the past couple of hours. This will result
in continued urban and small stream flooding.
- Pantano Wash and the Alamo Wash along with other smaller
washes are experiencing increased flow.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Tanque Verde, South
Tucson, Saguaro National Park East, Catalina Foothills,
Tucson International Airport and Rita Ranch.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 145 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Water over roadways. Some low-water crossings may become
impassable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1139 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Up to 0.75 inches of rain have fallen thus far with
an additional 0.5 inches possible.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Drexel Heights, Tanque
Verde, South Tucson, Three Points, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui
Reservation, Tucson International Airport, Catalina
Foothills, Summit, Valencia West, Tucson Estates, Saguaro
National Park East, Rita Ranch, San Xavier Mission and Ryan
AirField.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Central Arizona and Southeast Arizona,
including the following counties, in South Central Arizona, Pima.
In Southeast Arizona, Santa Cruz.

* WHEN...Until 300 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 103 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated heavy rain of up to 1 inch so far due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Sahuarita, Green Valley, Tubac, Vail, East Sahuarita,
Sonoita, Corona De Tucson, Amado, Madera Canyon and Arivaca
Junction.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Pima,
northwestern Cochise and Santa Cruz Counties through 200 PM MST...

At 113 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 18 miles northwest of Dragoon to near San
Miguel. Movement was southeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Sahuarita, Green Valley, Benson, Tubac, Rio Rico, Vail, Whetstone,
Huachuca City, St. David, Tombstone, Patagonia, Sonoita, Arivaca,
Dragoon, Elgin, Kartchner Caverns State Park, Patagonia Lake State
Park, Corona De Tucson, Fort Huachuca and Mescal.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 10 between mile markers 285 and 333.
Interstate 19 between mile markers 10 and 40.
Route 80 between mile markers 293 and 322.
Route 82 between mile markers 14 and 67.
Route 83 between mile markers 16 and 56.
Route 90 between mile markers 290 and 315.
Route 191 between mile markers 60 and 66.
Route 286 between mile markers 1 and 13.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

KFC is selling wraps at Atlanta-area locations.

 KFC

Kentucky Fried Chicken is bringing back a fan favorite after a nearly decade-long hiatus.

Beginning Monday, KFC is adding wraps to its menus at select Atlanta-area restaurants for a limited time. Fans have been demanding the company bring back the items previously called "KFC Twister Wraps" since they were pulled from menus in 2014.

The revamped version, called simply "Kentucky Fried Chicken Wraps," comes in three options: a classic chicken wrap, a macaroni and cheese wrap that combines a chicken tender with its popular side dish, and a wrap that combines a chicken tender with coleslaw. Each item costs $3.

As of now it's a pilot, and KFC posted the list of restaurants where the wraps are available on its website. If they prove popular with customers at those locations the chain could roll them out nationwide in the coming months.

These kinds of campaigns are common in the fast food world: Among all consumer groups, competition in this space is particularly tight. One way for brands to stand out is to test new items and make changes to menus whenever possible, creating buzz along the way.

Earlier this year, for example, KFC tested a new type of chicken nugget and also offered a plant-based fried chicken nugget alternative for a limited time. That launch "elevated the brand and boosted relevance," David Gibbs, CEO of KFC's parent company Yum Brands, said during a May call with analysts.

The new wrap (and nuggets) have another potential advantage: They're perfect for snacking, a trend that's seeing a comeback as consumers adapt to hybrid work or return to the office. Nuggets could be a way for KFC to remind customers that its offerings can easily be eaten on the go.

KFC's new wraps could also attract disappointed McDonald's fans who have been asking the chain to bring back its Snack Wraps. McDonald's reportedly has no plans for its own wrap revamp.

-— CNN Business' Danielle Wiener-Bronner contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

