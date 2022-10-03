KFC is bringing back a fan-favorite menu item

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Pima, northwestern Cochise and Santa Cruz Counties through 200 PM MST... At 113 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 18 miles northwest of Dragoon to near San Miguel. Movement was southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Sahuarita, Green Valley, Benson, Tubac, Rio Rico, Vail, Whetstone, Huachuca City, St. David, Tombstone, Patagonia, Sonoita, Arivaca, Dragoon, Elgin, Kartchner Caverns State Park, Patagonia Lake State Park, Corona De Tucson, Fort Huachuca and Mescal. This includes the following highways... Interstate 10 between mile markers 285 and 333. Interstate 19 between mile markers 10 and 40. Route 80 between mile markers 293 and 322. Route 82 between mile markers 14 and 67. Route 83 between mile markers 16 and 56. Route 90 between mile markers 290 and 315. Route 191 between mile markers 60 and 66. Route 286 between mile markers 1 and 13. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH