Inflation causes Thanksgiving and Black Friday prices to increase

TUCSON (KVOA) — Many people are shopping for Thanksgiving dinner right now, while others are taking advantage of early Black Friday sales.
This Thanksgiving dinner is looking more expensive this year than last.
The reason why is due to inflation, the pandemic, and the war in Ukraine. People tell News 4 Tucson that food prices keep increasing, but their hourly pay isn't.
Inflation is gobbling up people’s budget for Thanksgiving dinner this year as food prices continue to increase.
Wallethub Analyst Jill Gonzalez said, “Food, drinks, home décor. The average amount a host will spend on Thanksgiving dinner is just under $400. They will spend $392, to be exact, and that's about 10-15% more than what they spent last year."
Gonzalez also said, “The price of 16-pound turkey has increased to over 40% since last year. Bringing the price from $17 dollars to over $25 dollars”.
Inflation isn't the only thing impacting that price. The bird flu also drives up turkey costs because it impacts which types of turkeys can be used along with the labor.
“I'm not going to be able to buy a turkey, I'm probably going to go to the Salvation Army and get a free meal, and people don't realize unless they are wearing my shoes and walking to my beat,” said shopper Willian Gillman.
This year Black Friday started early, with sales starting a month before the biggest shopping day of the year.
“Black Friday really isn't just a single day anymore. We saw sales as early as mid-October this year. We've seen deals on Amazon Prime, and we are going to see deals on Cyber Week, and we have Cyber-Monday after Black Friday,” said Gonzalez.
One shopper tells News 4 Tucson he is taking advantage of some of the early deals.
Dalton Smith said, “I enjoy that they are doing sales in advance. It's tough to get everybody in the community out on one day. It's just way too much. Early Black Friday deals eliminates traffic and all the fighting going on, it gets wild around here."
WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez has some tips if you plan to go black Friday shopping.
She said, “Keep in mind the number 37% off that's a true Black Friday discount. Hopefully, you find discounts for more than that, but if you are seeing 15-25% off, you can probably see it at other times of the year."