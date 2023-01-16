Girl Scout Cookie season set to begin after annual "Cookie Drop"

TUCSON (KVOA) - Girl Scouts across Southern Arizona are preparing for the yearly cookie sales starting Jan. 21.
Jan. 20 marks the annual "Cookie Drop", where troops will receive truckloads of cookies to begin their statewide fundraiser. Proceeds support local troops and help members learn key life skills.
According to Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona CEO Kristen Garcia-Hernandez, customers aren't just buying a box of cookies when they purchase from a Girl Scout.
"They are investing in their hometown Girl Scouts, and they are creating a space for Girl Scouts to become confident leaders," Garcia stated. "We are thrilled to provide new ways for all of those in our community to experience this one-of-a-kind Girl Scout tradition."
Booth information and cookie flavors are available on the GSSOAZ website. Cookie sales in Southern Arizona will begin Jan. 21.