FedEx hikes package rates for 2023

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 600 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 404 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Brown Wash, Peitas Wash, Arivaca Creek, Seco, Arroyo, Thomas
Canyon Wash, Little Thomas Wash, Altar Wash and Bolas Blancas
Wash.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
mainly rural areas of South Central Pima County
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 715 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 403 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between
0.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Gu Vo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Why, Charco 27,
Gunsight and Kuakatch.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

FedEx hikes package rates for 2023

FedEx will raise ground and express shipping rates by an average of 6.9% next year.

 Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

FedEx will raise ground and express shipping rates by an average of 6.9% next year, the company said Thursday. Freight rates will increase by an average of 6.9% to 7.9%.

Both mark an increase from FedEx's rate hikes for this year.

Last week, FedEx warned that a global recession could be coming, as demand for package deliveries around the world tumble.

Shares of FedEx plunged 21% last Friday, — the biggest one-day drop in its history — after the company warned that a slowing economy will cause it to fall $500 million short of its revenue target.

The weakening global economy, particularly in Asia and Europe, has hurt FedEx's express delivery business. The company said demand for packages weakened considerably in the final weeks of the quarter.

FedEx said it is responding by reducing flights and temporarily parking aircraft, trimming hours for its staff, delaying some hiring plans and closing 90 FedEx Office locations as well as five corporate offices. It is also cutting $500 million from its capital expenditure budget for its fiscal year, which runs through May of 2023, trimming that spending to $6.3 billion.

