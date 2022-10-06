Ducey celebrates grand opening of new TuSimple facility in Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — Arizona Governor Doug Ducey and local leaders celebrated the expansion of TuSimple in Tucson Thursday.
The new facility will host the company's expanding workforce and state-of-the-art labs dedicated to developing and testing advancements in electrical engineering, sensor development, and mechanical engineering.
TuSimple is developing a commercial-ready, full autonomous driving solution for long haul heavy-duty trucks while focusing on making freight transportation safer, more efficient, and sustainable.
“Arizona is the automated vehicle capital of the world, and TuSimple helped drive this innovation to our state,” said Governor Doug Ducey. “This expansion brings hundreds of well-paying, high-tech jobs to Southern Arizona and demonstrates once again that Arizona is the best place in the world to develop and scale advanced mobility technology."
TuSimple hopes to achieve the first fully autonomous semi-trucks to run on open public roads.
