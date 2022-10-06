 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 530 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.
Overflowing poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 328 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause
urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.3 and 0.6 inches
of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Tucson, Oro Valley, Casas Adobes and Catalina Foothills.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

Ducey celebrates grand opening of new TuSimple facility in Tucson

  • Updated
  • 0
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey cutting grand opening ribbon

TUCSON (KVOA) — Arizona Governor Doug Ducey and local leaders celebrated the expansion of TuSimple in Tucson Thursday. 

The new facility will host the company's expanding workforce and state-of-the-art labs dedicated to developing and testing advancements in electrical engineering, sensor development, and mechanical engineering. 

TuSimple is developing a commercial-ready, full autonomous driving solution for long haul heavy-duty trucks while focusing on making freight transportation safer, more efficient, and sustainable. 

“Arizona is the automated vehicle capital of the world, and TuSimple helped drive this innovation to our state,” said Governor Doug Ducey. “This expansion brings hundreds of well-paying, high-tech jobs to Southern Arizona and demonstrates once again that Arizona is the best place in the world to develop and scale advanced mobility technology."

TuSimple hopes to achieve the first fully autonomous semi-trucks to run on open public roads.

Visit www.tusimple.com for more information. 

Tags

Recommended for you