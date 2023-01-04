D2 Dispensary gearing up for grand opening

TUCSON (KVOA) — Looking ahead, a cannabis dispensary in southern Arizona is stepping their game up.
The new D2 Dispensary is not only the largest dispensary in Arizona, it's the only one in Tucson that has an indoor drive-thru.
The Dispensary is a Tucson owned business that one owner says provides its customers with a new experience into the world of cannabis.
“We have museum display cases showing little elements that highlight the products. We have vegan edibles, ketogenic products, and a little bit of everything," said D2 Dispensary owner, Moe Asnani.
Asnani also owns the Downtown Dispensary.
The D2 dispensary has a unique feature such as a private room dedicated to serving people who are medical marijuana patients.
“It was great, everything seemed nice and really private so you're able to get your stuff in a nice manner," said four year customer, Rudy Zapata.
Lately Marijuana sales have gone down nationwide but here in Arizona sales increased to $1.6 billion dollars in 2021.
“I think that there's a nuanced way I look at that." said Asnani. "I think cannabis sales in general have declined, but not because of the fact that people aren't buying as much as. It's because prices have actually gone down and people are only looking at sales numbers."
The D2 Dispensary’s grand opening is next Tuesday January 10th, it starts at 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.