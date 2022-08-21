Chipotle debuts a 'water cup' candle. It smells like lemonade

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following counties, Pima and Pinal.

* WHEN...Until 1000 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 650 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between
1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Santa Rosa, Anegam, North Komelik, Kohatk, Palo Verde Stand,
Ventana, Ak Chin, Vaya Chin, Jack Rabbit, San Luis and Santa
Rosa School.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
North central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 845 PM MST.

* At 749 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Santa Rosa,
or 34 miles north of Sells, moving south at 15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Santa Rosa, Covered Wells, Anegam, San Simon, Palo Verde Stand,
Ventana, Ak Chin, No:ligk, Vaya Chin, Cababi, San Luis - Sells
District, Mountain Village, San Luis, Rincon, Santa Rosa School and
San Simon West.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 1000 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 800 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between
0.3 and 0.8 inches of rain have fallen, with up to one inch
of additional rainfall in spots expected in the next 30
minutes to 1 hour.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Pisinemo, Gu Vo, Covered Wells, San Simon, Charco 27,
Mountain Village and San Simon West.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM MST THIS
EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN PIMA AND SOUTHWESTERN PINAL COUNTIES...

At 807 PM MST, Doppler radar continued to indicate thunderstorms
producing very heavy rainfall across the warned area. Between 2 and
3 inches of rain have fallen north of Santa Rosa along route 15.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Santa Rosa, Anegam, North Komelik, Kohatk, Palo Verde Stand,
Ventana, Vaya Chin, Jack Rabbit, San Luis and Santa Rosa School.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall
continues.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 1100 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Some roads may become
impassable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1016 AM MST, earlier heavy rain resulted in a rise in the
Vamori Wash. At 1015 AM MST the wash was at 9.65 feet with a
gradual fall expected to continue, assuming no additional
rainfall occurs in the basin.
- Vamori Wash in the T.O. Nation is the most likely place to
experience minor flooding.
This includes the following streams and drainages...
San Simon Wash, Vamori Wash, Hali Murk Wash, Gu Vo Wash and
San Luis Wash.
- Some locations that may experience flooding include...
Santa Cruz.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Dust Advisory for...
North central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 830 PM MST.

* At 655 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from near
Queen Valley to near San Tan Mountain Park to near Maricopa, moving
south at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess
of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Doppler radar.

IMPACT...Hazardous travel.

* This includes the following highways...
Interstate 10 between mile markers 205 and 229.
Route 79 between mile markers 117 and 128.
Route 87 between mile markers 116 and 123.

Locations impacted include...
Eloy, Picacho, Chui-Chu, Picacho Peak State Park, Red Rock, Cactus
Forest, Cockleburr, North Komelik, Kohatk, Jack Rabbit, and Shopishk.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving
conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in
dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep
your foot off the brake.

&&

Chipotle debuts a 'water cup' candle. It smells like lemonade

Chipotle debuts a 'water cup' candle. It smells like lemonade

Chipotle's new lemonade-scented soy candle is designed to look like a Chipotle water cup. Some Chipotle fans have been known to "accidentally" fill their complimentary water cups with lemonade at the restaurant's beverage station.

 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.

Lemonade thieves, Chipotle is on to you.

The burrito chain has released a candle in honor of National Lemonade Day, which fell on Saturday this year, according to a news release. The candle pokes fun at customers' habit of sneaking some free juice by "accidentally" filling a free water cup with lemonade instead.

The cheeky limited-edition soy candle is designed to look exactly like a Chipotle water cup and is lemonade-scented, the release explained.

And a bonus for lemonade lovers: Each candle comes with a promo code you can redeem for free lemonade at your local Chipotle.

Chipotle superfans can purchase a candle for $28 on the company's merchandise website while supplies last.

The brand has acknowledged the lemonade trick before, tweeting, "in this house we love and appreciate people who don't put lemonade in their water cups" in 2018.

For Chipotle, it seems the real goal of playing into the water cup meme isn't to cut down on lemonade theft so much as to connect with fans.

"Social is the premier destination for us to listen to and engage with our superfans," said Chris Brandt, Chipotle's chief marketing officer, in the release. "When they see these lighthearted tributes to social chatter and fan behavior, they feel even more connected to Chipotle."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.