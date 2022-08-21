Chipotle debuts a 'water cup' candle. It smells like lemonade

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the following county, Pima. * WHEN...Until 1100 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Some roads may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1016 AM MST, earlier heavy rain resulted in a rise in the Vamori Wash. At 1015 AM MST the wash was at 9.65 feet with a gradual fall expected to continue, assuming no additional rainfall occurs in the basin. - Vamori Wash in the T.O. Nation is the most likely place to experience minor flooding. This includes the following streams and drainages... San Simon Wash, Vamori Wash, Hali Murk Wash, Gu Vo Wash and San Luis Wash. - Some locations that may experience flooding include... Santa Cruz. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. &&