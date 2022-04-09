 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 7 PM
MST MONDAY FOR STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND
A HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 150, 151, 152, AND
154...

* AFFECTED AREA...Eastern half of Fire weather zone 150. Fire
weather zones 151, 152 and 154.

* TIMING...Sunday and Monday.

* WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts 35 to 45 mph.
Strongest winds Monday afternoon.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

A 'rude person' bumped her into a lottery machine and out came a $10 million ticket

  • Updated
  • 0
A 'rude person' bumped her into a lottery machine and out came a $10 million ticket

A California woman became an instant millionaire thanks to "some rude person."

 Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

A California woman became an instant millionaire thanks to "some rude person."

LaQuedra Edwards put $40 into a California Lottery vending machine at Vons Supermarket in Tarzana, Los Angeles County, and was about to select her favorite scratch-off tickets when someone bumped into her, causing her to accidentally push a wrong number.

"He just bumped into me, didn't say a thing and just walked out the door," Edwards told California State Lottery officials.

Out popped a $30 200X Scratcher's ticket, instead of her usual, less expensive ones. Edwards said she was irritated to have spent most of her money on a ticket she didn't even want.

But that feeling soon turned to joy. Once back in her car, she scratched the unwanted ticket, which revealed she had won the $10 million top prize.

"I didn't really believe it at first, but I got on the 405 freeway and kept looking down at (the ticket), and I almost crashed my car," Edwards said. "I pulled over, looked at it again and again, scanned it with my (California Lottery mobile) app, and I just kept thinking this can't be right."

The wild series of events occurred in November 2021, but California Lottery shared the story this month in a statement.

"I'm still in shock" Edwards said. "All I remember saying once I found out how much I just won was, 'I'm rich!'"

Edwards plans to use the prize money to buy a house and start a non-profit organization.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you