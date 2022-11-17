 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tucson opening outdoor ice rink for holiday season

  • Updated
  • 0
Tucson opening outdoor ice rink for holiday season
City of Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — The holiday season is here and so is Tucson’s outdoor ice rink!

Tucson Holiday Ice officially kicks off Nov. 20 at 260 S. Church Ave., in front of the Tucson Convention Center Ticket Office. The rink will be open until Jan. 8.

Skates begin at size 8 for children and run as large as size 15 for adult men. Socks are required, and gloves are highly recommended.

Here’s what you need to know:

Tickets can be purchased online at Tucson Holiday Ice Rink - Events - Universe. The first session is $12 for adults and $8 for youth. After that, adults go in for $20 per 9-minute session. Children’s admission is $14 per 90-minute session.

State assists can be rented for $5.

Hours:

Nov. 20 - Dec. 21

You must purchase a 90-minute session online.

  • Weekdays: 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8 p.m.
  • Weekends: 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8 p.m.

Dec. 22 - Jan. 8

You must purchase a 90-minute session online.

  • Weekdays: Noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8 p.m.
  • Weekends: 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8 p.m.

Hours (Subject to change): (Nov. 20-Dec. 21)

  • Weekdays - 2-9:30 p.m.
  • Saturdays - 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m.
  • Sundays - 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

Hours (Subject to change): (Dec. 22-Jan. 8)

  • Weekdays - Noon-9:30 p.m.
  • Saturdays - 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m.
  • Sundays - 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

Thanksgiving - Closed

Christmas - Closed

New Year's Eve - Open

New Year's Day - Open

For more information, visit Tucson Holiday Ice | Official website of the City of Tucson (tucsonaz.gov).

Tags

Recommended for you