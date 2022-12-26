Phoenix PD seeking help locating missing person

TUCSON (KVOA) — Phoenix Public Department is seeking help locating a missing man.
65-year-old Raymond Charles Rey was last seen in the area of North 14th Ave and West Fillmore Street.
Rey is 5'4, 151 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, an a grey beard.
He was last seen wearing a black jacket, tan pants, black shoes, a black head cloth, and a cane.
Rey suffers from a medical condition which can cause him to get lost and easily confused.
If you have seen him or have any information n Raymond, please call Phoenix PD.