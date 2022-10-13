PCSO seeking help locating missing person last seen outside Casa Grande

TUCSON (KVOA) — Pinal County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man last seen outside of Casa Grande.
Seventy-eight-year-old David Vidrine left home at around 10 a.m. on Wednesday to put gas in his dark brown 2022 Toyota Highlander, AZ license, Z3A2KJ, but never returned.
His vehicle was spotted in the early morning on Thursday on the I-10 near W. Val Vista Blvd. outside Casa Grande.
He was last seen wearing a light blue plaid shirt, jeans, and brown shoes.
Vidrine is diagnosed with early mild dementia.
If you see him or his vehicle, please call 520-866-5111.