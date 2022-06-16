 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS
MORNING TO 8 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with a high heat risk and
temperatures between 103 to 113 degrees. Hottest values in
portions of the lower deserts west of Tucson.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper
Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Upper San Pedro
River Valley and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Kim Kardashian did not damage Marilyn Monroe's dress, according to Ripley's

  • 0
Kim Kardashian did not damage Marilyn Monroe's dress, according to Ripley's

Ripley's Believe It Or Not!, the company which owns Monroe's dress and lent it to Kardashian for the May event, said in a statement June 16 that despite claims otherwise, Kim Kardashian "did not, in any way, damage the garment in the short amount of time it was worn at the Met Gala."

 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images North America/Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Kim Kardashian did not ruin Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress at the Met Gala.

Ripley's Believe It Or Not!, the company which owns Monroe's dress and lent it to Kardashian for the May event, said in a statement Thursday that despite claims otherwise, Kardashian "did not, in any way, damage the garment in the short amount of time it was worn at the Met Gala."

Amanda Joiner, Ripley's VP of publishing and licensing, accompanied the dress as it was transported from Florida to New York and also while Kardashian was wearing it. She stated the gown remained the same "from the bottom of the Met steps, where Kim got into the dress, to the top where it was returned."

Ripley's stated the dress was slightly damaged at the time the company acquired it through auction in 2016, with "a number of the seams pulled and worn'' and "puckering at the back by the hooks and eyes."

Monroe made the dress famous when she dressed in the gown to sing "Happy Birthday" to President Kennedy in 1962. Kardashian only wore the dress for red carpet photos before she changed into a replica she had made for the rest of the event.

The gown is now on exhibit at Ripley's Believe It or Not! Hollywood through the fall.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you