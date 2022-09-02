Gloria Estefan honored with Barbie doll

Just in time for her 65th birthday and Hispanic Heritage Month, Grammy-award winning singer Gloria Estefan now has her own Barbie.
Estefan introduced the signature doll on Instagram, calling it her 'mini me.'
According to Mattel, the Barbie celebrates the 33rd anniversary of Estefan's 1989 hit 'Get on your Feet.'
The doll pays homage to the look the Cuban singer sported in the song's music video.
Dressed in a jacket with intricate gold detailing, jeweled accents and a dramatic oversized lace sleeve. She's complete with a waist chain, leopard belt and thigh-high boots.
Estefan called the Barbie the 'best birthday present ever!'