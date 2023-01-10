Authorities seeking public's assistance in identifying suspect

TUCSON (KVOA) — Sahuarita Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a suspect who allegedly assaulted an elderly customer inside Safeway.
The incident occured at the Safeway on Duval Mine Rd. on Dec. 16.
The male suspect is described as Caucasian or Hispanic, 55-60-years-old, and approximately 5'8 to 5'10. He is also described as heavy build with big stomach, gray hair, and a mustache. He was last wearing blue jeans, a dark long sleeve sweater, and dark shoes.
If anyone has any information, please contact SPD (reference cse 22120433) by calling 911,520-344-7000 during business hours, Monday through Friday, or by calling the TIP line at 520-445-7847.