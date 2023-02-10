An investigation has started to find a thief who stole over $16,000 in sunglasses

(TUCSON) KVOA - An unknown male was caught stealing from a store at La Encantada.
The first time he was caught on surveillance cameras was Sept. 11th, 2022 where he had taken several pairs of high-end sunglasses. He fled before deputies’ arrival. The county sheriff’s department said that he or possibly a different suspect have returned to the same store and have stolen three additional items.
His most recent trip was Jan. 26th. 2023 where he took multiple pairs of glasses were taken. The approximate total of the combined thefts is over $16,000 dollars.
The subject is described as a
Caucasian male, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, with dark brown or blonde hair
Approximately 20 to 30 years of age
Tattoo on the inside of his right forearm and one on his right calf
Usually wears a backpack
Most recently, wore bright orange sneakers, gray and black print Puma t-shirt, with orange and black shorts.
Detectives have taken over the investigation and are asking for assistance in identifying the suspect (or suspects) in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1. You can also submit an anonymous tip, with potential for a reward, by text, phone, or by going to 88CRIME.org.