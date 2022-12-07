Adopt your 'furever' friend this weekend at the Humane Society of Southern Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) — Have you been thinking about adopting a “furever” best friend soon? If the answer is yes, check out the Humane Society of Southern Arizona this weekend.
The Home for the Holidays Adoption Weekend will take place at the HSSA Main Campus, 635 W. Roger Rd. and PAWSH at the Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway Blvd. from Dec. 9-11.
Adoption fees will be waived for pets who have been waiting for their forever families for 90 days or more.
Also, to see adoptable pets, don’t forget to tune in this Friday. News 4 Tucson will be live from the Humane Society.
To see pets online, click HERE. To learn more about adoption, call a counselor at 520-327-6088, ext. 173.